President Alvi damaging his own credibility: Solangi

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi here on Sunday said President Dr Arif Alvi should represent all political parties in accordance with the law and the Constitution for fostering unity in the country.
Talking to media, Solangi said that President’s role was not limited to one party, urging him to speak on behalf of all the political parties. He was referring to the president’s recent statements issued in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
He said if President Alvi continued to speak for one political party, it would undermine his own credibility. To a query, he said the country would be governed by the elected representatives, adding adherence to the Constitution should be a collective commitment. Highlighting the essence of democracy as a platform for dialogue, Solangi dismissed concerns over complaints and grievances, stating that every party and individual had the right to voice their concerns at appropriate forums including courts and the election commission.
As regards the upcoming elections, Solangi pledged the caretaker government’s full cooperation and assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in accordance with the law and the Constitution. He commended the competence and the sense of responsibility showed by the current ECP management, noting that they were adhered to the action plan outlined for the elections. To another query, the minister said that every crisis had a solution. The people of Pakistan will determine the country’s future course on February 8, 2024, a date slated for the elections, he added.
Solangi, in response to another query, said that all institutions were functioning freely. Solangi for exploiting renewable energy resources Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday underlined the need for exploiting the untapped potential of renewable energy resources in the country to minimize carbon emission in the environment and reduce the import bill.
Addressing the opening ceremony of LONGi Solar’s Lahore office, he said renewable energy resources such as solar and wind were abundantly present in Pakistan and there was a strong need to reap its benefits.
He said currently the country produced 58.8 per cent of its electricity through expensive and unaffordable means such as coal and fuel that not only impacted the environment adversely but also economy, trade and people.
The minister said the previous government approved 10,000 megawatts solar energy projects and efforts were underway to materialize them. However, the next elected government and parliament should also continue the same policy for betterment of the country.
He congratulate the LONGi Solar for achieving the milestone and expressed his gratitude for China that had been supporting Pakistan’s initiatives for energy production through renewable energy resources.