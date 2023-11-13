President Alvi damaging his own credibility: Solangi

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Information and Broad­casting and Parliamen­tary Affairs Murtaza Solangi here on Sun­day said President Dr Arif Alvi should repre­sent all political parties in accordance with the law and the Constitu­tion for fostering unity in the country.

Talking to media, So­langi said that Presi­dent’s role was not lim­ited to one party, urging him to speak on behalf of all the political par­ties. He was referring to the president’s recent statements issued in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He said if President Alvi contin­ued to speak for one political par­ty, it would undermine his own credibility. To a query, he said the country would be governed by the elected representatives, add­ing adherence to the Constitution should be a collective commit­ment. Highlighting the essence of democracy as a platform for dialogue, Solangi dismissed con­cerns over complaints and griev­ances, stating that every party and individual had the right to voice their concerns at appropri­ate forums including courts and the election commission.

As regards the upcoming elec­tions, Solangi pledged the care­taker government’s full coop­eration and assistance to the Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP), in accordance with the law and the Constitution. He commended the competence and the sense of responsibility showed by the current ECP man­agement, noting that they were adhered to the action plan out­lined for the elections. To anoth­er query, the minister said that every crisis had a solution. The people of Pakistan will deter­mine the country’s future course on February 8, 2024, a date slat­ed for the elections, he added.

Solangi, in response to another query, said that all institutions were functioning freely. Solangi for exploiting renewable energy resources Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Mur­taza Solangi on Sunday under­lined the need for exploiting the untapped potential of renewable energy resources in the country to minimize carbon emission in the environment and reduce the import bill.

Addressing the opening cere­mony of LONGi Solar’s Lahore office, he said renewable ener­gy resources such as solar and wind were abundantly pres­ent in Pakistan and there was a strong need to reap its benefits.

He said currently the country produced 58.8 per cent of its electricity through expensive and unaffordable means such as coal and fuel that not only impacted the environment ad­versely but also economy, trade and people.

The minister said the pre­vious government approved 10,000 megawatts solar ener­gy projects and efforts were underway to materialize them. However, the next elected gov­ernment and parliament should also continue the same policy for betterment of the country.

He congratulate the LONGi So­lar for achieving the milestone and expressed his gratitude for China that had been supporting Pakistan’s initiatives for energy production through renewable energy resources.