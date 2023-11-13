Probe reveals Farah Gogi travels on secret passport

ISLAMABAD - Probe by pub­lic investigators has revealed that former first lady Bushra Bi­bi’s close friend, Farhat Shehza­di alias Farah Gogi, possesses a secret foreign passport of an unknown country named Vanu­atu located in Pacific Ocean. This revelation has unearthed anoth­er ploy of Farah Gogi to conceal her ill-gotten wealth and travel­ling on foreign passport so that she could not be traced by Paki­stan immigration system.

The investigations revealed that Farah got a secret pass­port of Vanuatu on payment of 130,000 US dollars for the pur­pose of money laundering.

She undertook several foreign trips on Vanuatu passport to hide her wealth in different off­shore accounts spread over sev­eral foreign countries.

The investigations revealed that this all happened while Im­ran Khan was in power and the son of a property tycoon was tasked with buying a secret in­ternational passport for Farah Gogi. The property tycoon of­fered a businessman $130,000 for the passport as a bribe.

The investigations further said that on March 28, 2022, Far­ah’s secret passport was handed over to Bushra Bibi, the former first lady and the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan. Knowing that noose could be tightened against her, only six days before Imran Khan’s government was toppled, Farah Gogi was made to flee to Dubai with full support of Imran Khan. After arriving in Dubai, all the onward travels were made by Farah Gogi on her secret passport to evade the tracing by investigative agencies. Farah Gogi made secret trips to stash away all the ill-gotten wealth from Pakistan, and also maintained bank accounts through it. Just two days ago, the front-person was proved to be the owner of Rs14.5 billion worth of assets. In the three years during Imran’s rule, Far­ah’s wealth increased by Rs4.5 billion.