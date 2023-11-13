PTI cancels Karachi rally after denial of permission

KARACHI - Khurram Sher Zaman, the Karachi president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced the cancellation of a public rally of his party scheduled for today after the caretaker government of Sindh denied permission for the event.
In a statement, Zaman raised serious questions on the impartiality of the caretaker government of Sindh and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying that his party is being denied a level playing field for the general elections slated for February 8, 2024.
The impartiality of caretaker governments and the ECP, both at the federal and provincial levels, in ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process is now questionable, he said. The ongoing election process has taken on a farcical nature, attributed to the clear bias displayed by the ECP and caretakers.
In a statement, PTI Karachi Chapter said that they had approached relevant authorities, including Sindh chief minister and Commissioner Karachi, for seeking permission to hold public gathering in the metropolis.
Zaman asserted that the people of Pakistan will not tolerate any form of political manipulation or orchestrated elections. The PTI’s Karachi chapter reassures its supporters and the public that it remains steadfast in its commitment to democratic values. The party will address these concerns and announce a new rally date as soon as permission is granted.
Zaman expressed concern about the Sindh administration’s apparent bias against the PTI’s election campaign, describing it as saddening and painful for the people. “While other political parties, including the MQM and Jamaat-e-Islami, are seemingly granted an open field in Karachi, the PTI faces unwarranted scrutiny,” he added.
Late last night, the houses of PTI workers were raided, causing panic. Zaman stressed that political vendetta against the PTI would not yield any benefits.