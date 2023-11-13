PTI cancels Karachi rally after denial of permission

KARACHI - Khurram Sher Zaman, the Karachi president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI), has announced the cancel­lation of a public rally of his party scheduled for today after the care­taker government of Sindh denied permission for the event.

In a statement, Zaman raised seri­ous questions on the impartiality of the caretaker government of Sindh and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying that his party is being de­nied a level playing field for the general elections slated for February 8, 2024.

The impartiality of caretaker gov­ernments and the ECP, both at the federal and provincial levels, in en­suring a transparent and fair elec­toral process is now questionable, he said. The ongoing election process has taken on a farcical nature, attrib­uted to the clear bias displayed by the ECP and caretakers.

In a statement, PTI Karachi Chap­ter said that they had approached relevant authorities, including Sindh chief minister and Commissioner Ka­rachi, for seeking permission to hold public gathering in the metropolis.

Zaman asserted that the people of Pakistan will not tolerate any form of political manipulation or orches­trated elections. The PTI’s Karachi chapter reassures its supporters and the public that it remains steadfast in its commitment to democratic val­ues. The party will address these con­cerns and announce a new rally date as soon as permission is granted.

Zaman expressed concern about the Sindh administration’s apparent bias against the PTI’s election campaign, describing it as saddening and painful for the people. “While other political parties, including the MQM and Ja­maat-e-Islami, are seemingly granted an open field in Karachi, the PTI faces unwarranted scrutiny,” he added.

Late last night, the houses of PTI workers were raided, causing panic. Zaman stressed that political ven­detta against the PTI would not yield any benefits.