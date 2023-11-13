Monday, November 13, 2023
PTI chairman's arrest warrants issued in two cases

Web Desk
9:06 PM | November 13, 2023
An accountability court on Monday issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in Toshakhana and 190-million-pound Al-Qadir Trust cases.

The court directed the jail superintendent to take necessary legal steps to ensure the enforcement of the warrant.

The NAB filed an application to execute the arrest warrants for the PTI chief. When asked about the actions taken by the high court in this matter, the prosecutor clarified that the court neither suspended nor issued a standing order, and he requested the issuance of warrants with instructions for the jail superintendent to take immediate action.

Additionally, the NAB has sought the prompt arrest of the former prime minister, and it is anticipated that the warrants will be enforced within the confines of the jail today.

Furthermore, in the Al-Qadir Trust case, the NAB has presented Bushra Bibi with an 11-question questionnaire. During her appearance at the NAB office, Bushra Bibi was queried about her association with Farah Gogi.

