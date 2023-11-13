Punjab Police’s crackdown against dangerous POs, fugitives continues

LAHORE - Punjab Police’s crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders and fugitives continues without interruption , in continuation of which, the another dangerous proclaimed offender wanted in the case of double murder has been arrested from Italy after 17 years. According to the details, proclaimed offender Abrar Hussain along with his accomplices had killed two citizens in the Satellite Town of Gujranwala in 2006. After the incident, the murderer first fled to South Africa and then to Netherlands. Punjab Police issued a red notice from Interpol, continued follow-up for his arrest, and accused was finally arrested from Italy three months ago, a team led by Inspector Khalid Warya left Italy for Pakistan with the accused, team will reach Pakistan tonight. Spokesman Punjab Police said that the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from foreign countries this year has reached 129. These proclaimed offenders have been arrested from America, Great Britain, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Europe and other Gulf countries and brought back home. IG Punjab appreciated the team of Special Operation Cell Gujranwala for the arrest of A category dangerous fugitive. IG Punjab directed that the criminal should be punished by completing the legal procedures soon. IG Punjab said that the crackdown should be intensified against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping. IGP directed to ensure regular information sharing with FIA, Interpol and other agencies. IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs should personally monitor the crackdown against dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders who are absconding abroad.