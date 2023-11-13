Punjab Police’s crackdown against dangerous POs, fugitives continues

LAHORE - Punjab Police’s crackdown against dangerous pro­claimed offenders and fu­gitives continues without interruption , in continua­tion of which, the another dangerous proclaimed of­fender wanted in the case of double murder has been arrested from Italy after 17 years. According to the de­tails, proclaimed offender Abrar Hussain along with his accomplices had killed two citizens in the Satellite Town of Gujranwala in 2006. After the incident, the murderer first fled to South Africa and then to Netherlands. Punjab Police issued a red notice from Interpol, continued follow-up for his arrest, and accused was finally arrested from Italy three months ago, a team led by Inspector Kha­lid Warya left Italy for Paki­stan with the accused, team will reach Pakistan tonight. Spokesman Punjab Police said that the total number of proclaimed offenders arrest­ed from foreign countries this year has reached 129. These proclaimed offenders have been arrested from America, Great Britain, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Eu­rope and other Gulf countries and brought back home. IG Punjab appreciated the team of Special Operation Cell Gu­jranwala for the arrest of A category dangerous fugitive. IG Punjab directed that the criminal should be punished by completing the legal pro­cedures soon. IG Punjab said that the crackdown should be intensified against dan­gerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping. IGP directed to ensure regular information sharing with FIA, Interpol and other agencies. IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs should personally mon­itor the crackdown against dangerous fugitives and pro­claimed offenders who are absconding abroad.