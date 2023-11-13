Monday, November 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Punjab Police’s crackdown against dangerous POs, fugitives continues

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Punjab Police’s crackdown against dangerous pro­claimed offenders and fu­gitives continues without interruption , in continua­tion of which, the another dangerous proclaimed of­fender wanted in the case of double murder has been arrested from Italy after 17 years. According to the de­tails, proclaimed offender Abrar Hussain along with his accomplices had killed two citizens in the Satellite Town of Gujranwala in 2006. After the incident, the murderer first fled to South Africa and then to Netherlands. Punjab Police issued a red notice from Interpol, continued follow-up for his arrest, and accused was finally arrested from Italy three months ago, a team led by Inspector Kha­lid Warya left Italy for Paki­stan with the accused, team will reach Pakistan tonight. Spokesman Punjab Police said that the total number of proclaimed offenders arrest­ed from foreign countries this year has reached 129. These proclaimed offenders have been arrested from America, Great Britain, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Eu­rope and other Gulf countries and brought back home. IG Punjab appreciated the team of Special Operation Cell Gu­jranwala for the arrest of A category dangerous fugitive. IG Punjab directed that the criminal should be punished by completing the legal pro­cedures soon. IG Punjab said that the crackdown should be intensified against dan­gerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping. IGP directed to ensure regular information sharing with FIA, Interpol and other agencies. IG Punjab directed that RPOs, DPOs should personally mon­itor the crackdown against dangerous fugitives and pro­claimed offenders who are absconding abroad.

Minister opens bio-safety, BRM training lab at KMU

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023