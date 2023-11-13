Monday, November 13, 2023
SAAR Organisation holds Webinar titled “Legal confirmation of divorce”

November 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   SAAR Organization organized a Online Webinar titled “ Le­gal confirmation of divorce’ on other day. A large num­ber of Citizens, lawyers, Le­gal experts, Psychologists and Directors of relevant departments expressed their views.

