‘Serious’ cyber attack hits Australian ports

SYDNEY - Australian government agen­cies held crisis talks on Sunday in response to a “serious and ongoing” cyber attack that has disrupted operations at key ports across the country. Port operator DP World halted in­ternet connectivity at its ter­minals in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Fremantle on Friday to prevent “any ongoing unauthorised access” to its net­work, a company spokesperson said. Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Clare O’Neil said Sunday on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that the incident is “serious and ongoing”. “DP World man­ages almost 40 percent of the goods flowing in and out of our country,” she said. The disrup­tion has not prevented contain­ers from being taken off vessels but trucks needed to transport them have not been able to drive in or out of the termi­nals, DP World senior director Blake Tierney said. Tierney said in a statement the company has made “significant strides” work­ing with cybersecurity experts and is testing key systems “cru­cial for the resumption of regular freight movement”. The compa­ny was seeking to restore nor­mal operations “as quickly and safely as possible”, he said, and was investigating “the nature of data access and data theft”. “DP World Australia is working hard to assess whether any personal information has been impacted,” Tierney said. Australian Federal Police have said they are investi­gating the incident.