Seven SHOs suspended, 14 reshuffled in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia has sus­pended Station House Officers (SHOs) of seven police stations on charge of negligence and delin­quency in addition to reshuffling 14 others for improving performance of police department.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that among the suspendees included SHO Samanabad police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Zeeshan Khalid, SHO Dijkot police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Shakeeb Raza, SHO Sandal Bar po­lice station Sub Inspector Zahid Ali Awan, SHO Mansoorabad police sta­tion Sub Inspector Khawaja Imran Mannan, SHO Khurarianwala police station Sub Inspector Ghazi Mu­hammad Afzal, SHO City Jaranwala police station Inspector Mansoor Sadiq and SHO GArh police station Sub Inspector Shahid Ali Awan.

Meanwhile, SHO Jhang Bazaar po­lice station SI Rizwan Shaukat was transferred and appointed as SHO Samanabad police station, SHO D-Type Colony police station SI Mu­hammad Muazzam Aslam as SHO Dijkot police station, SHO Lundian­wala police station SI Javaid Iqbal as SHO D-Type Colony police sta­tion and SHO Civil Line police sta­tion Inspector Arif Hussain as SHO Lundianwala police station.

Similarly, Inspector Zahid Hus­sain was transferred from Police Lines and appointed as SHO Sandal Bar police station, Inspector Adeel Shaukat from Police Lines as SHO Mansoorabad police station, In­spector Muhammad Ayub Sahi from Police Lines as SHO Khurarianwala police station, SHO City Tandlian­wala police station Sub Inspector Muhammad Yousuf Shehzad as SHO City Jaranwaal police station, In­spector Umar Farooq from Police Lines as SHO City Tandlianwala police station and Inspector Nasir Yaqoob Butt was transferred from SSP Operations’ office and appoint­ed as SHO Garh police station, he added.

3 DACOITS ARRESTED, WEAPONS, CASH RECOVERED

Chak Jhumra police have arrested three dacoits and recovered weap­ons, cash and other items from them.

A spokesman said here on Sun­day that the police, on a tip-off, con­ducted a raid and succeeded in nab­bing three outlaws including Waqar Aslam, Imran and Tanveer Ahmad, who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and oth­er cases. The police recovered weap­ons, mobile-phones, cash and other items from them, he added.

4 ARRESTED, 3 MARRIAGE HALLS SEALED OVER TIME VIOLATION

The district administration arrest­ed four persons in addition to sealing three marriage halls and imposing fine on 14 others on the charge of violation of time limit and the Mar­riage Act.

A spokesman for the administra­tion said here on Sunday that the district administration officials con­ducted surprise checking of various marriage halls and marquees and found violation of time limit, one dish and the Marriage Act. There­fore, they sealed premises of three marriage halls and imposed Rs.1.05 million fine on owners and managers of 14 other halls.

They also caught four accused from the spot and handed them over to the police while further action was under progress, he added.

54 FARMERS BOOKED FOR CANAL WATER THEFT

The police have booked 54 farmers on the charge of canal water theft after altering water channels near Gattwala and Sammundri. A police spokesman said here on Sunday that SDO Irriga­tion Department Haidar Ali filed a complaint with Madina Town police, contending that 48 farmers altered water channels near Gattwala. Among the accused included Abdul Majeed, Afzal, Akbar Gujjar, Rana Khadim, Faqeer Hussain, Abdul Qayyum, Sid­dique, Afzal Gujjar, Abdul Ghafoor, Me­har Iftikhar, Ashiq, Rana Azam, Shab­bir, Irshad alias Chada, etc. Similarly, SDO Irrigation Zakir Ahmad also filed a complaint with Sadar Sammundri police, contending that six farmers including Saeed, Zaid Akram, Kamran, Rafaqat Ali, Nausher and Ashraf stole irrigation water after altering water channels of Gugera branch canal near Chak No 442-GB.

The Madina Town and Sadar Sam­mundri police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation, spokesman added.

80 DAYCARE CENTERS IN FAISALABAD DIVISION: COMMISSIONER

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said on Sunday that 80 state-of-the-art daycare centres were functional across the division to facilitate female employees.

In a statement issued here, she said that 20 daycare centres were established in Faisalabad district, 33 in Jhang, 17 in district Toba Tek Singh and 10 were operational in Chiniot district. All facilities had been ensured at these centres so that the working women could per­form their duties in their offices and institutions with utmost calm and satisfaction, she added.