Shakira flies to Barcelona to face trial against tax authorities

BARCELONA - Shakira is coming back to Barcelona to face her tax trial. The six of­fences that the Colombian singer is facing against the Treasury will require her to appear before the Audiencia Nacional and provide an explana­tion. She is charged with amassing a fraud total­ling 14.5 million euros by failing to pay wealth and income taxes in the fiscal years 2012, 2013, and 2014, as per Marca. Actually, the artist and her kids Milan and Sasha are scheduled to arrive in Barcelona this coming weekend. Her plan is to meticulously prepare for the nine-day legal pro­ceedings, but first, she will fit them in with the artist’s hectic schedule, which will require her to travel to Seville in the middle of the week. She has multiple nomina­tions, so she has a good chance of winning at the 24th Latin Grammy Gala, which will take place in Seville. Because they are in Barcelona, their father Gerard Pique, who hasn’t visited Miami this month to see his kids, will con­tinue to be their guardian, El Periodico reports.