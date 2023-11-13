Every year, with the advent of the winter season, the upper and the central parts of the coun­try stand overtaken by puffy fog; and the blend of fog, smoke and dust turns into smog. Chopping of trees, setting the remains of the yields, heaps of stinking refuse, smoke-extruding vehicles and fac­tories account for smog, which is hazardous to health, as the pub­lic suffers from ENT and eye prob­lems; the patients of asthma and respiratory issues are more vul­nerable to smog. Currently, La­hore - the heart of Pakistan - is the worst sufferer.

The Govt. of Punjab, keeping the severity of smog in view, has tak­en a few anti-smog remedies such a limiting the plying of vehicular traffic on roads, asked the pub­lic to stay indoors, shutting down of business out-lets, closure of parks, restaurants etc. In my opin­ion, this is a make-shift solution to the menace of smog, and a barrier to a crippling economy and a hin­drance to the academic activities of the students.

In order to tackle the issue of smog, there is a need to conceive and implement such well-coherent policy/plan of action which helps in doing away with the menace of smog on a permanent footing.

SOHAIL NASIR,

Rawalpindi.