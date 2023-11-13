Systemic Injustice

The recent dismissal by the Supreme Court of a petition against enforced disappearances, categorising it as an “individual griev­ance,” underscores the urgent need for the court to engage more deeply with this critical issue rather than dismissing it outright. This de­cision reflects a failure to recognise the broader implications and sys­temic nature of enforced disappearances. To address this, Senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan’s application, challenging the unlawful practice of enforced disappearances, emphasises the systemic nature of the problem.

Aitzaz Ahsan’s application, filed on October 25, sought to challenge the “illegal and unlawful practice of enforced disappearances,” includ­ing those of political leaders. The petition urged provincial governments to submit a list of “missing persons” in state custody and identify law enforcement agencies involved. This move highlights the systemic as­pect of enforced disappearances, going beyond individual cases. The Su­preme Court’s dismissal, citing Article 184(3), fails to acknowledge the pressing need to recognise the broader public importance and the viola­tion of fundamental rights associated with this pervasive issue.

While the court relies on the article’s criteria, it is crucial to argue for a broader perspective that recognises the systemic challenges posed by enforced disappearances. Enforced disappearances extend beyond individual grievances, impacting journalists, politicians, bureaucrats, and other voices critical of the government, as highlighted in Aitzaz Ahsan’s petition. Acknowledging the systemic nature of the problem is essential to addressing the root causes and ensuring a more compre­hensive resolution.

This decision prompts a crucial reassessment of how the judiciary ad­dresses human rights issues of national concern. The dismissal of cases that reflect systemic challenges as isolated grievances hampers the pur­suit of justice. There is a need to scrutinise such cases, considering their broader public importance.

Enforced disappearances violate fundamental rights guaranteed un­der the Constitution, and as the guardian of these rights, the apex court should not turn a blind eye to state actions carried out with impunity. This decision prompts a critical reassessment of the judiciary’s role in addressing human rights issues, emphasising the importance of scru­tinising cases that reflect systemic challenges rather than dismissing them as isolated grievances.