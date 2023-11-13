The double-edged sword of cyberbullying

The rise of cyberbullying, closely tied to technological advancements, prompts reflection on its roots and consequences. Beyond the impact on victims, the overlooked repercussions on cyberbullies themselves include diminished empathy, hindering their social development. Engaging in cyberbullying correlates with increased behavioural issues, academic struggles, and ethical decision-making challenges, casting shadows over future interactions. Victims, facing academic decline and mental health challenges, demonstrate the severe repercussions of persistent cyberbullying.
HAMNA MASOOD,
Karachi.