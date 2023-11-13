The double-edged sword of cyberbullying

The rise of cyberbullying, closely tied to technological advance­ments, prompts reflection on its roots and consequences. Beyond the impact on victims, the over­looked repercussions on cyber­bullies themselves include dimin­ished empathy, hindering their social development. Engaging in cyberbullying correlates with in­creased behavioural issues, aca­demic struggles, and ethical deci­sion-making challenges, casting shadows over future interactions. Victims, facing academic decline and mental health challenges, demonstrate the severe repercus­sions of persistent cyberbullying.

HAMNA MASOOD,

Karachi.