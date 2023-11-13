Three die in Karachi bus-rickshaw collision

KARACHI - At least three people were dead in a col­lision between a bus and a rickshaw near Hub Chowki, Karachi on Sunday.

As per details, the accident occurred near Hub Chowki where an over-speed­ing bus collided with a rickshaw and mo­torcycle resulting in the death of three people including a woman and girl. On October 11, at least 12 people were dead and 11 others sustained injuries in a col­lision between a car and van in Khairpur.

FATHER OF THREE BRUTALLY SLAUGHTERED IN KARACHI

A 45-year-old father of three was bru­tally slaughtered in his home in Karachi’s Sarjani Town.

According to police on Sunday, the victim, Abdul Sajid, was found with his hands and feet tied, and a dupatta wound around his neck.

Police said that three individuals en­tered the house and committed the crime. The motive for the murder is still unknown. Sajid’s wife and children were away at a wedding at the time of the in­cident. His brother, Muhammad Sajid, discovered the body after becoming con­cerned when Sajid’s phone went unan­swered. Police have launched an investi­gation into the murder.

DACOITS KILL COP, ABDUCT ANOTHER TWO IN ATTACK ON KANDIARO CHECKPOST

Dacoits in taluka Kandiaro of Naushahro Feroze district in Sindh shot dead a police­man besides kidnapping two others, on Sunday. According to the police, dacoits at­tacked a police checkpoint, and took away two cops with them to katcha area.

The Force informed that when oth­er personnel manning the checkpoint chased them, they opened fire at them, resulting in the martyrdom of one of the policemen, identified as Jabar Rajput, and injury to another named Sudheer Larak. The dacoits also snatched weapons from the police personnel.

When contacted DSP Habibur Rehman Lashari, he said that dacoits had taken away with them a buffalo from Mahesar village near the checkpoint.