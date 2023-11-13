Monday, November 13, 2023
Three killed over property dispute in Bhakkar area

APP
November 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BHAKKAR   -   Three persons were killed over a property dispute that took place in the Bhakkar area of Punjab province, Police and TV Channels reported on Sunday. According to details, a man killed three family members including his mother, sister and broth­er-in-law after a gruesome murder he threw them into a canal Police in a search oper­ation have managed to evac­uate the body of a woman from the deep water, while the search for two others was underway. Police are investigating the matter of Akram who allegedly killed his family members to settle a property dispute.

