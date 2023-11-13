Ton-up Abdul Faseeh leads Rawalpindi to win in rainhit Pakistan Cup round six

LAHORE - The sixth round of Pakistan Cup 2023-24, played at four venues across Rawalpindi, AJK and Abbot­tabad, saw FATA and Rawalpindi win while the other two games were washed out due to wet condi­tions of the ground. FATA defeated Faisalabad by three wickets, on the back of a half-century by Moham­mad Salman Khan Jnr. Abdul Fas­eeh’s century took Rawalpindi to a three-wicket win over Lahore Blues.

Lahore Blues posted a total of 256-5 in the stipulated 45 overs after being put in to bat first by Rawalpindi at Pindi Cricket Stadi­um. Hussain Talat (69 not out, 67b, 6x4s, 2x6s) was the top run-getter for the team. Umar Siddiq also hit a half-century (51, 51b, 6x4s). Skip­per Imran Butt contributed 37 from 52, including four boundaries.

Right-arm pacer Kashif Ali was the pick of the bowlers, getting two wickets to his name. Mehran Mumtaz, Bilawal Bhatti and Awais Anwar got a wicket apiece. Rawal­pindi, in response, got to 258-7 in 44.1 overs. Abdul Faseeh hit a century (114, 106b, 9x4s, 4x6s) to make the chase comfortable for his side. Umair Masood (44, 69b, 3x4s) and Raza-ul-Mustafa (37 not out, 34b, 3x4s) complemented Faseeh’s efforts to keep the game in their balance.

Right-arm pacer Umaid Asif picked up three wickets and was the most successful bowler for Lahore Blues. Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir, Hussain Talat and Kashif Bhatti returned with one scalp each.

FATA won the toss and invited Faisalabad to bat first at Mirpur Cricket Stadium. They scored 229-8 in the allotted 45 overs. Asif Ali (78, 72b, 6x4s, 4x6s), who captained the side with Faheem Ashraf out with a concussion, was the highest scorer for the side. Bilal Mehdi (45, 65b, 3x4s) also contributed crucial runs to the to­tal. Shahid Aziz and Khushdil Shah returned with two wickets each.

In turn, FATA chased the target in the final over, getting to 231-7 in 44.2 overs. Mohammad Salman Khan Jnr (66, 74b, 6x4s, 1x6) hit a half-century to take the side over the line. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (44, 52b, 3x4s, 1x6) was the other prominent contributor with the bat. Khurram Shahzad picked up a four-wicket haul while Ali Asfand, Arshad Iqbal and Waqas Maqsood had a wicket each.