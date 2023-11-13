Monday, November 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Train crushes Sindh minister’s brother to death in Karachi

Agencies
November 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  A train crushed to death brother of Sindh Care­taker Minister for Mines and Minerals Devel­opment Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri in Karachi on Sunday.

The incident was reported within the limits of Steel Town Police Station in Karachi.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Hassan Marri, brother of the Sindh interim minister, said Rescue officials. The police said the dead body has been shifted to a hospital for further legal action.

The police said Hassan Marri was roaming around in the area with ear plugs when he met the accident. Witnesses said he was guarding his herd of goats, the police added. The police said they were investigating the incident from all angles.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023