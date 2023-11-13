Turkiye Consulate holds 100 years of celebrations as a Republic

KARACHI - A colorful Turkiye Century celebration reception was hosted by Turkish Consul General, Karachi Cemal Sangu and his wife on Sunday. The consulate building is tastefully decorated to celebrate the Cen­tury Celebration.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Caretaker CM Justice (R) Maqbool Baqir Jafri, Agha Siraj Durrani, several caretak­er ministers Pakistan Legend Actor Javed Shaikh, Turkish Artagul Actor Abdurah­man, high-level government and armed forces officials businessmen, industrial­ists, a large number of Turkiye Citizens based in City, elite of town and journalists were also present in the celebrations.

Consul General Cemal Sangu, in his speech, said that we gather here in the spirit of love, unity and celebration to mark a remarkable milestone in the his­tory of the Republic of Turkiye – its 100th Anniversary. This momentous occasion is a testament to the enduring strength, resilience and love that have defined our great nation for a century.

Turkiye envoy said the story of the Re­public of Turkiye is a remarkable one. It’s a story of courage and determination that emerged from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire, paving the way for a brighter fu­ture. The founding father of this great na­tion, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, envisioned a secular, democratic, and modern society, and his vision has shaped the course of his­tory. He said that at this turning point in our glorious history, I commemorate all our heroes who pioneered the establishment of our new state, first and foremost the found­er of the Republic, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and wish Allah’s mercy upon them.

Consul General said that, for a century, Turkiye has been a symbol of strength, unity, and progress, becoming a bridge between the East and the West North and South. It’s a nation that has embraced its di­verse cultural heritage while forging ahead in science, technology, and innovation. He proudly said the Turkiye of today stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of its people. Over the last century, Turkiye has faced countless challenges and obstacles, but it is the love of our people for this land, for freedom, democracy and for each other that has carried us through. A love that tran­scends borders, languages, and cultures. This love has fueled our progress, trans­forming Turkiye into a beacon of hope, a symbol of what a nation can achieve when its people unite with unwavering dedica­tion. Sangu, says today’s celebration is not just an event for Turkiye, but a celebration of the enduring friendship and brother­hood between Turkiye and Pakistan. It’s a reaffirmation of our shared commitment to peace, cooperation, and prosperity. He fur­ther said that as we look back on the past 100 years, we must also look forward to the next century with hope, optimism, and de­termination. Turkiye and Pakistan are two countries but one nation that have come a long way for centuries, and together, we can achieve even greater heights. May the friendship and brotherhood between our two nations continue to develop and pros­per in the years to come.