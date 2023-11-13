Two killed, 9 injured in road mishap

ATTOCK - Two people were killed and nine others injured, three of them women, in two different inci­dents in the jurisdic­tion of the Pindigheb Police Station here on Sunday. According to a police spokesman, in the first incident, a Rawalpindi-bound passenger van com­ing from Kohat turned turtle and rammed into a side tree after one of its tires burst on Ko­hat Road near Rangli. The driver of the fatal van died on the spot, while six other passen­gers, among them three women, were injured. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead to the Tehsil headquarters hospital. In another in­cident, a teenage boy was killed and his two teenage friends were injured, both of them critical, when a speedy passenger van over a bridge near village Ikhlas in the jurisdic­tion of the same police station. Police sources said that 18-year-old Muhammad Talha was going on his motorcy­cle along with his two other classmates when a speedy passenger van recklessly driven by an unknown driver while overtaking an­other vehicle rammed into his motorcycle, re­sulting in his injury. He was brought to Tehsil headquarters hospital, where he succumbed to injuries while his two friends were admitted to the hospital in criti­cal condition. The police registered two separate cases and launched fur­ther investigations.