U-16 tehsil level badminton, table tennis trials commence

LAHORE - The SBP U-16 Talent Hunt Programme trials of badminton and table tennis commenced at tehsil level across the province. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, in a statement said that these trials are being organised as part of 2-year Annual Sports Calendar Programme. “It is a suitable platform for young athletes to express their sports potential so the young badminton and table tennis players must feature in these trials to the maximum,” he added. He said that the prominent performers of these trials will have an opportunity to take part in district, divisional and provincial level sports competitions in future. “Sports Board Punjab to give scholarships to the top performers of these competitions besides preparing them for national level competitions after imparting further training,” he added. Dr Asif Tufail said that Sports Board Punjab recently organized U-16 Inter-Division Hockey and Mat Wrestling competitions. “We organizing several sports competitions and taking all possible measures to trace fresh sports talent from across the province under Annual Sports Calendar Programme 2023-24.”