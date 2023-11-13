U-16 tehsil level badminton, table tennis trials commence

LAHORE - The SBP U-16 Talent Hunt Programme trials of bad­minton and table tennis commenced at tehsil level across the province. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tu­fail, in a statement said that these trials are being organised as part of 2-year Annual Sports Calendar Programme. “It is a suitable platform for young athletes to express their sports po­tential so the young badmin­ton and table tennis players must feature in these trials to the maximum,” he added. He said that the prominent performers of these trials will have an opportunity to take part in district, divi­sional and provincial level sports competitions in fu­ture. “Sports Board Punjab to give scholarships to the top performers of these competitions besides pre­paring them for national level competitions after imparting further train­ing,” he added. Dr Asif Tu­fail said that Sports Board Punjab recently organized U-16 Inter-Division Hockey and Mat Wrestling com­petitions. “We organizing several sports competi­tions and taking all possi­ble measures to trace fresh sports talent from across the province under An­nual Sports Calendar Pro­gramme 2023-24.”