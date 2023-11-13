UN chief calls for two-state solution as heavy fighting rages near Gaza hospital

Palestinian grievances relate to 56 years of occupation: UN chief.

NEW YORK/GAZA/TEL AVIV - United Nations Secretary-Gen­eral António Guterres Sunday responded to claims made by Israeli Prime Minister Benja­min Netanyahu in an interview with CNN. The Israeli leader said Guterres laid blame on Is­rael and should instead be de­manding that Hamas obey in­ternational law. But Guterres insisted later Sunday that he has condemned Hamas “since the very beginning.”

“But there is a basic principle for me, and that is that Hamas is not the Palestinian people,” he continued. “And you need to be able to distinguish Hamas from the Palestinian people. And so you cannot use the horrif­ic things that the Hamas did as a reason for collective punish­ment of the Palestinian people.”

He went on to say that there were Palestinian grievances which “related to 56 years of occupation,” although “none of these grievances justify the bar­baric attack of Hamas.”

Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza’s largest hospital rejected Israel’s claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate Sunday, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and crit­ical supplies were running out.

Speaking about the UN’s po­tential role in mediation once the war is over, Guterres said that the international commu­nity needs to come together, and the UN can “play a part” in that.

There will need to be a transi­tion “that is acceptable to Isra­el from the point of view of the guarantee of the security of Isra­el,” he said, adding that it should “at the same time allow for the transfer to an effective Palestin­ian Authority.” The exact make-up of this “is not obvious at this moment,” he said. Guterres said it was essential to “take prof­it” of the situation and “finally query the possibility of a two-state solution.” “The two-state solution is, in my opinion, the only way out,” he added.

Intense fighting raged around Gaza’s biggest hospital Sunday where doctors said thousands of Palestinians were trapped in dire conditions, as Israel pledged to help evacuate ba­bies from the crippled facility.

The United Nations Develop­ment Programme (UNDP) said it is “deeply distressed” by re­ports that shelling has result­ed in significant casualties at a UN compound in Gaza City. In a statement Sunday, the UNDP said the compound had been managed by its Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People until October 13, when UN staff vacated the premises.

Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital is caught in Israel’s ground offen­sive aimed at destroying Hamas, and the compound has been re­peatedly hit by strikes, one of which Hamas health officials said destroyed the cardiac ward on Sunday. The Israeli military has denied deliberately target­ing the hospital and has accused the Hamas of using medical fa­cilities or tunnels under them as hideouts -- a charge Hamas de­nies. Fears have intensified for patients and people taking ref­uge in Al-Shifa and other health­care facilities in Gaza, and med­ical aid group Doctors Without Borders warned that without a ceasefire or evacuation the hos­pital “will become a morgue”.

Other buildings serving as shelters have also been hit, in­cluding a strike on a UN com­pound in Gaza City that the United Nations Development Programme said late Saturday caused “a significant number of deaths and injuries.” The blood­iest ever Gaza war broke out af­ter Hamas fighters smashed through the militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly ci­vilians, and taking about 240 people hostage, according to the most recent Israeli figures.

Israel’s relentless campaign in response has killed more than 11,000 people, also mostly civil­ians and including thousands of children, according to the latest figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The minis­try has not updated tolls for two days citing the collapse of hos­pital services. Witnesses inside the Al-Shifa hospital told AFP by phone on Sunday that “violent fighting” had raged around the hospital the whole night.

ISRAEL STRIKE DESTROYS AL-SHIFA HOSPITAL CARDIAC WARD

A Hamas health official said Sun­day that an Israeli air strike de­stroyed the cardiac ward of Ga­za’s biggest hospital, Al-Shifa, as fighting raged around the facility. “The occupier (Israel) complete­ly destroyed the cardiac depart­ment of Al-Shifa hospital... The two-storey building has been completely destroyed in an air strike,” Youssef Abu Rish, deputy health minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, told AFP. Witnesses confirmed a strike on the hospi­tal, which AFP was unable to in­dependently verify. The Israeli military did not immediately re­spond to a request for comment.

But it has previously denied deliberately targeting the hos­pital and has repeatedly ac­cused Hamas of using medical facilities or tunnels underneath them as command centres and hideouts -- a charge Hamas de­nies. An Israeli military state­ment on Sunday said soldiers “opened and secured a passage which enables the civilian pop­ulation to evacuate, on foot and by ambulances, from the Shifa, Rantisi and Nasser hospitals.”

At least six civilians were wounded, one critically, in an an­ti-tank guided missile attack by the Hezbollah terror group from Lebanon on Sunday, the military and medics said. The IDF said it struck the Hezbollah cell behind the attack and several Hezbol­lah sites in southern Lebanon. Two more cells that launched mortars from Lebanon at areas near the communities of Menara and Yir’on were also struck, the IDF said. Thirteen Palestinians were killed by an airstrike in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Sunday, according to the head of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza.

The airstrike hit a residen­tial building in the city, which is close to the Egyptian border, Dr. Eyad Abu Zahr told CNN.

When asked about Israel’s post-war plans for Gaza, Israe­li Prime Minister Benjamin Net­anyahu seemed to rule out hand­ing control to the Palestinian Authority (PA), saying the orga­nization had failed to “demilita­rize” and “de-radicalize” Gaza in the past. He told CNN’s Dana Bash that Israel’s first priori­ty was to destroy Hamas. Net­anyahu continued that once that is achieved, then there has to be “an overriding Israeli military envelope,” to avoid a resurgence of terrorism. “A civilian authori­ty has to cooperate in two goals; one is to demilitarize Gaza and the second is to de-radicalize Gaza,” he said. “And I have to say that the Palestinian Authority has unfortunately failed on both counts.” He instead described putting in place a “reconstructed civilian authority,” to avoid fall­ing into “the same rabbit hole.” He described aiming for a future of “peace” and “cooperation.” “We have to give Gaza a better fu­ture, let’s not bring it to a failed past,” he said, adding, “Let’s cre­ate a different reality there.”