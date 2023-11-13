Under-age driver kills six of a family in Defence Phase 7

LAHORE - Six members of the same family were killed in a tragic car accident in La­hore’s Defence Phase 7 area late on Saturday night. According to Rescue 1122 and police, the ill-fated fam­ily was returning to their residential area Shadab Colony on Ferozepur Road in two cars, when one of the cars rammed into the other near Defence Phase-7. The victims were identified: as Muhammad Hussain, 22, Rukh­sana, 52, Anyiba, 3, Huzafa, 4 months, Sajjad, 26, and Ayesha, 22. Accord­ing to Rescue 1122, the accident oc­curred in Defence-C area when three recklessly driven vehicles collided with one another. As a result, at least six people including two children (in­fants), two women and two men were severely injured. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they suc­cumbed to their injuries. After the incident, the police team reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. Further investigation was underway, the police sources said.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed condolences over the deaths and sought a report from the authorities concerned.