Monday, November 13, 2023
Unvaccinated children percentage in polio NID below 1.3 per cent

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has clarified that original number of unvaccinated children in the October National Immunization Drive (NID) stands well below 294,000 or 1.3 per cent of the target. This was confirmed by the head of the EOC Khizer Afzaal in a statement is­sued on Sunday. Khizer elaborated that target children in Punjab in the campaign stood at over 22.5 million. During the campaign, polio teams vaccinated over 23 million children including 1.5 million children who were vaccinated as guests, added the EOC head. “Thousands of these chil­dren who were not present at their homes were marked as “Not Available”. All these children had either travelled inside their respective districts or moved out. Most of these children had now returned to their homes”, Khizer underlined and added that polio teams have reconfirmed that a large majority of them are vaccinated as guests in the districts they had travelled. The EOC head stressed that due to highest priority given to missed children, Punjab organised health camps as well as special campaigns to vaccinate the leftover children. Khizer Afzaal reminded that presence of virus in the environmental samples confirmed effectiveness of surveillance system which served as an “early warning system to pre­vent children from permanent paralysis”.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1699773320.jpg

