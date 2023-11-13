Varsities urged to integrate climate change into curriculum

PESHAWAR - Universities can generate in-depth knowledge on problems and solutions related to climate change by engaging students and faculty to direct their research and theses toward climate change to provide valuable facts and evidence for developing policies and programmes relevant to the country.

These views were expressed by Aftab Alam Khan, an international expert on climate change and CEO of Resilient Future International while delivering keynote speech at a seminar organised by Department of Environmental Sciences and Green Youth Movement University of Swabi on Sunday.

Aftab Alam, while expressing regret over climate change impacts in all sectors, suggested that universities needed to integrate climate change into the curriculum of different disciplines, such as management sciences, economics, engineering, psychology and political science.

He shared his successful experience of integrating climate change into the economics curriculum of a university in Punjab. He added that climate proofing of curriculum was essential to prepare our future workforce to address the impacts of climate change such as drought, floods, heatwaves and subsequent economic and non-economic losses.

Aftab Alam Khan also advised the students to direct their efforts to three categories of climate actions; adaptation, mitigation and loss and damage for an organised contribution against climate crisis.