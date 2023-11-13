Monday, November 13, 2023
Weather likely to remain dry & cold in KP

APP
November 13, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Weather is likely to remain dry and cold in most districts of the province, Meteorological Department officials told media persons here on Sunday.

They predicted fog in Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, and Bannu districts and heavy fog in the city and its surroundings in Peshawar as well.

The minimum temperature in the city will be 11 degrees and maximum 25 degrees Celsius, the official of the Meteorological Department said. 

The lowest temperature recorded in Kalam is minus one centigrade, 3 degrees in Malam Jabba, 4 degrees in Kakol and 5 degrees in Chitral, the officials added.

APP

