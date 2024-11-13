Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

14 die,12 missing as bus falls into river in GB

14 die,12 missing as bus falls into river in GB
NEWS WIRE
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar, National

GIlGIT  -  At least 14 people died, 12 are missing, and one female passenger was injured in a tragic accident that occurred at Thalichi when a passenger bus carrying 27 people veered off the road due to over-speeding and crashed off a bridge.

GB government spokesperson Faiz Ullah Faraq stated that DC Diamer and SP Diamer are overseeing rescue operations. Rescue 1122 teams from Diamer and Astore, five local divers, two boats, police, and community members are assisting.

He said DBDP project contractors have been mobilized to aid in search activities near their camps,he said. The Kohistan administration has also been asked to help search their jurisdiction.

“Authorities have requested additional Rescue 1122 teams and the support of Pak Navy divers to aid in the challenging search operation. Local divers who risked their lives to retrieve the victims are being commended for their bravery and dedication” Faiz added.

Chip race tensions fuel ahead of Trump’s taking office

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024