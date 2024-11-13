Wednesday, November 13, 2024
14 inmates killed in Ecuador jail clashes

14 inmates killed in Ecuador jail clashes
November 13, 2024
Guayaquil, Ecuador   - At least 15 inmates were killed and 14 injured in clashes Tuesday at a prison in the Ecuadoran port of Guayaquil that has been plagued by violence, the state prison service said. “This morning, in a pavilion of the Litoral penitentiary, serious incidents were reported between inmates, resulting in a preliminary toll of 15 dead and 14 wounded,” the prison service said. Inmates could be seen placing a body on the ground in a yard next to a long row of corpses wrapped in blankets, in AFP video taken at the scene. In another part of the prison, dozens of prisoners sat in rows guarded by security force members. Once seen as a beacon of stability in South America, Ecuador has become one of the world’s most violent nations and a major drug trafficking hub in recent years.

