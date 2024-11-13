50 arrested on profiteering in last 12 days

LAHORE - The district administration, in a crackdown on price hike and profiteering, got arrested 50 individuals besides imposing fine Rs 3.9 million. A report covering the period from November 1-12 highlights significant actions taken by the authorities to curb illegal price increase.

and ensure compliance with market regulations.

The assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been actively engaged in field operations, ensuring strict monitoring of market prices and the enforcement of regulations. Acting Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaib Butt emphasized that strong action was being taken against price hike and that any establishment failing to display official rate lists in prominent locations was being penalized. He stated that efforts to combat profiteering and ensure consumer protection were underway.