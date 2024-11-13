Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

8,000 Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary in Hassan Abdal

8,000 Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary in Hassan Abdal
Muhammad Sabrin
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ATTOCK - As many as 8,000 Sikh pilgrims including 4,000 Indians will participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib, Hassan Abdal. To facilitate these pilgrims, all arrangements are being finalised. DC Attock Atif Raza and DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul visited Gurdwara and reviewed the security and other arrangements. The Sikh pilgrims during their stay at Punja Sahib will be provided all facilities including accommodation, messing and medical facilities free of cost while foolproof security for them will also be ensured. The pilgrims during their stay at Gurdwara will perform different rituals including Ashnan (Holy Bath) and recitation of their holy book Guru Grunth.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024