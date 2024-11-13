8,000 Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary in Hassan Abdal

ATTOCK - As many as 8,000 Sikh pilgrims including 4,000 Indians will participate in Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib, Hassan Abdal. To facilitate these pilgrims, all arrangements are being finalised. DC Attock Atif Raza and DPO Attock Sardar Ghayas Gul visited Gurdwara and reviewed the security and other arrangements. The Sikh pilgrims during their stay at Punja Sahib will be provided all facilities including accommodation, messing and medical facilities free of cost while foolproof security for them will also be ensured. The pilgrims during their stay at Gurdwara will perform different rituals including Ashnan (Holy Bath) and recitation of their holy book Guru Grunth.