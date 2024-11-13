AC visits brick kilns to address pollution issues

SANGHAR - Assistant Commissioner Tando Adam Hunain Tariq Shahani, accompanied by the Environmental Department, conducted an inspection of over eight on the outskirts of the area. Acting on public complaints, she advised kiln owners to stop burning waste materials in the kilns, which emits harmful gases causing air pollution. This pollution has been linked to various health issues affecting nearby residents.

The AC instructed kiln owners to relocate their operations outside of city limits to reduce environmental hazards.

He also emphasized that bricks should be sold at government-regulated prices. Non-compliance will lead to legal action to ensure public safety and adherence to environmental standards.