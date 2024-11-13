Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Admin taking robust steps to curb smog, says: DC

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  In alignment with directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner Qurat-ul-Ain Memon announced robust steps to curb smog across Muzaffargarh district. The district administration has intensified its actions against smoke-emitting sources, with particular focus on enforcing regulations against brick kilns and polluting vehicles. During an inspection tour of local brick kilns, Deputy Commissioner Memon stressed that kilns operating without the required "zigzag" technology, known to reduce emissions, are being demolished. She highlighted that vehicles emitting excessive smoke are being promptly removed from the roads. The Deputy Commissioner also announced a significant measure taken by the Education Ministry, which has ordered all public and private educational institutions up to higher secondary level to close until November 17. To ensure uninterrupted learning, online classes will be held during this period. Additionally, she shared that all government offices are now operating at a 50% staff capacity to limit movement and reduce pollution. Private sector heads are urged to follow suit by limiting their office attendance in accordance with these guidelines. In her ongoing commitment to tackle smog, she directed Assistant Commissioners in each tehsil to enforce strict action against any violators, including smoke-emitting kilns and vehicles.

against any violators, including smoke-emitting kilns and vehicles.

Staff Reporter

