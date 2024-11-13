Wednesday, November 13, 2024
ASI suspended over corruption

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Madina Town SP has suspended an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI)/Chak Jhumra police post incharge on charges of corruption and taking illegal gratification.

A police spokesperson said here on Tuesday that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil received complaints that ASI Tahir Shabbir, Incharge police post Chak Jhumra, had abused power and took bribe.

The CPO directed the SP Madina Town to probe the matter. The SP after conducting an inquiry suspended ASI Tahir Shabbir while further action is under progress.

Meanwhile, the SP Madina Town charge-sheeted constables Tasadduq Murtaza and Ghulam Abbas on corruption charges and directed the DSP Sargodha Road to hold an inquiry against them, the spokesperson added.

