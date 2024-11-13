Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

At least 54 cases registered against Imran Khan in Punjab, LHC told

IHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder’s bail petition due to absence of special prosecutors

At least 54 cases registered against Imran Khan in Punjab, LHC told
Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, Lahore, National

LAHORE/ ISLAMABAD  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday was told that a total of 54 cases had been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in different districts of the Punjab province.

This was stated in a report submitted by a law officer on behalf of the police before Justice Farooq Haider, who was hearing a petition filed by Noreen Niazi, the sister of the PTI founder, seeking details of cases registered against her brother.

The law officer further stated that 21 cases had been registered against the PTI founder in Lahore, 19 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Faisalabad, and 1 in Gujranwala.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until November 20 and sought a report from the Federal Investigation Agency regarding cases against the PTI founder. The petitioner had approached the court to obtain details of all disclosed and undisclosed FIRs against her brother. Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the Toshakhana-II case till November 20 due to the unavailability of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutors. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the case. Initially, the court postponed the hearing for some time, but the session was eventually rescheduled for November 20 as the special prosecutors were not available.

Chip race tensions fuel ahead of Trump’s taking office

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024