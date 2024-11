KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a legislative committee for parliamentary affairs. According to the statement issued by Bilawal House Media Cell in Karachi on Tuesday, the legislative committee includes seven members of parliament including senators and MNAs. The committee members include Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naik, Shahada Hussain Awan, Shazia Murri, Tariq Shah Jamot and Barrister Zameer Ghamro.