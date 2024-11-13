Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Car riders waiting for puncture repair looted on highway

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Multan

BUREWALA  -  A couple of car riders had their wallets and mobile phone accounts depleted at the hands of two dacoits while they were waiting on the highway for repair of the punctured tire of their four-wheeler in Burewala on Tuesday.

According to details, Muhammad Zaman resident of Ghafoor Wah village, was going somewhere by a car alongwith his relatives Maqsood Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed and children. On the way, the tire of their car got punctured near Chak 259/eb on Lahore Road and Maqsood went to get the punctured tire repaired. While the family members were waiting, two alleged dacoits reached there by motorcycle and snatched Rs42,000 cash from them at gun point. They also withdrew Rs37,000 from mobile phone account of one of them.  Burewala Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and started investigation.

