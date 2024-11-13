Chief commissioner says CPWB working to educate, protect orphan children

BAHAWALPUR - Chief Commissioner of Child Protection, Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Tabana Sajjad Naseer has said that the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) is a significant initiative by the Punjab government to care, educate, and protect orphaned children.

She was addressing a one-day awareness campaign and seminar regarding “Child Protection and Prevention Programming” held at the deputy commissioner’s office organised by the Provincial Ombudsman Regional Office Bahawalpur.

Tabana Sajjad Naseer said that the seminar’s purpose was to train officers and staff working on child protection cases. She said that through the one-day seminar and awareness campaign, assistance would be provided in cases of violence, exploitation and other issues in a better and more effective manner.

She said that the Child Protection Bureau and the police would intensify their crackdowns against the begging mafia. Focal persons will be appointed in all districts for filing FIRs related to criminal cases involving children. Abandoned newborns will also be transferred to the Child Protection Bureau.

All measures, including police protection centres and the Protection House Foster Home, are commendable in the protection of children.

“We are making full use of social awareness and technology to protect children’s rights and prevent them from crimes,” she said.