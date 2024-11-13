Climate Change – Pakistan on the brink of ‘now or never’?

ISLAMABAD - The climate change, with its plethora of negative effects, has seemingly started compelling the developing countries to deliberate concrete remedies before its too late to mend.

The interest of the emergent nations at the Convention on Climate Change (COP29) reflects the worries in the form of their demand of $6.8 trillion (by 2030) to cater the challenges of toxic smog, emissions and related issues. Pakistan, which has been ranked the 5th most vulnerable country of the world, is currently facing toxic shrouding in some of the main cities of Punjab. With nearly ten million children in danger owing to air pollution, the residents of the province are currently facing severe health issues including respiratory issues, sneezing, throat infections, etc.

Though the toxic smog, due to industrial revolution in the past, has forced even London (UK) and Beijing (China) to immediately pass ‘Clean Air Act’ and go for ‘Green Lock Down’ to control the intensity, yet the matter is becoming extremely serious to immediately avoid its negative impacts. The health and environmental repercussions of smog, according to climate change experts, are profound as it is badly affecting both individuals and communities.

“Punjab’s air quality crisis poses a significant threat to public health, with particulate matter such as PM2.5 - a dangerous pollutant linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases - far exceeding safe limits,” said Dr. Muqarrab Ali, Department of Climate Change, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture [Multan], while sharing his expert opinion with this newspaper.

PM2.5, which is a term for tiny particles in the air, so small, can travel deeply into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs, causing short-term health effects. About the seriousness of the toxic smog [Data from Lahore], he said that PM2.5 level was sometimes recorded at nearly 60 times above the World Health Organization’s recommended threshold of 5 µg/m³, underscores the magnitude of the issue.

“Exposure to such high levels of PM2.5 has dire health consequences, contributing to respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular problems, and even cognitive decline,” said the climate change expert, mentioning that almost same is the condition of Multan and its hinterland areas. Sharing the major reasons in the particular area, he said a major portion of Punjab’s air pollution comes from transportation.

“With 83.15% of emissions attributed to vehicles, it is vital that citizens across all demographics engage in solutions to manage vehicle emissions,” said Dr. Muqarrab Ali, mentioning that the problem is not limited to transport; as waste burning, tree-cutting, crop residue, brick kilns and industrial emissions and other reasons play a role in creating a turbulent situation.

Health and climate change experts, in background discussions with this newspaper, viewed that there was a need to educate citizens on the health risks of smog and the benefits of pollution-reducing practices.

Public health campaigns emphasizing the dangers of smog exposure, especially for vulnerable populations, can motivate individuals to adopt safer practices. “At least, mask wearing should be a must for the residents of the particular area to avoid any health risk,” they commented.

Sharing the views of the residents of this belt, they were of the view that the temporary solution would not serve the real purpose as the government should constantly take effective measures.

“Smog is affecting the daily life routine of every individual by causing a halt to their routines. This issue must be addressed on top priority, otherwise it could get worse in coming years, causing health issues and economic effects for the masses,” said Tariq Mehmood, a resident of Lahore city.

“Irritation in eyes and respiratory system causing cough, sneezing and throat disorder are very common. Especially children and old are badly affecting with the passage of time,” said Mumammad Umair, a resident of Multan, sharing his views. Another citizen from Multan Muhammad Bilal, said, “I didn’t feel any difference in respiratory issues although I have been an asthma patient since 1998. But sore throat and eye infection cases are in large numbers.”

Kamran Shafi Khwaja, a builder and contractor, said that the government has asked to shut down brick-kilns immediately in some of the areas.