CM aide announces reforms in Health Dept

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Health, Ihtisham Ali has announced significant reforms aimed at streamlining operations within the provincial health department.

During his recent address, Ihtisham Ali stated that all four Regional Director Generals (RDGs) of the province have already held meetings with the District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MS) in their respective regions. He highlighted that offices have been established for each RDG to facilitate better coordination and management.

He confirmed that online orders for the regions will be issued later this week, and support staff has been provided to assist in these efforts. In a firm directive, the Health Advisor warned that any individual seeking assistance directly from his office, without prior approval from the RDG of their region, will face disciplinary action.

“I urge everyone to resolve their issues within their respective regions. RDGs are responsible for the management and performance of their regions, and I will inquire directly with them regarding the status of their areas,” he stated.

He also instructed all Health Department staff to submit requests for leaves and transfers exclusively through the online application system. He emphasised that anyone attempting to bypass this process by approaching his office directly for postings or transfers will face departmental consequences.

He further reiterated that government officials are expected to fulfil their duties during official hours and should not disrupt his office operations. “The focus is on implementing reforms, not on handling transfers or postings. Any applications for DHO or MS appointments should be submitted online, as it is the responsibility of the Placement Committee,” he added.

The Health Advisor underscore his commitment to improving efficiency, accountability, and transparency within the health department, while discouraging undue interference in official procedures.