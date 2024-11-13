Convulsing cat in Thai TV show sparks abuse concerns

BANGKOK - People in Thailand are accusing a high-profile television drama of potentially abusing animals after a cat was shown convulsing on the ground. Concerned viewers of Thai drama “The Empress of Ayodhaya” questioned what was done to the animal to make its performance so convincing, with some suggesting potential mistreatment. Despite the show’s producers scrambling to reassure audiences of the cat’s safety, a boycott campaign has gained traction on social media. Authorities said they were investigating allegations of animal abuse. In the controversial scene, a woman makes a cat drink her tea to test if it has been spiked. Moments later, the cat lays purring and writhing on the ground until it “dies”. Social media users, including public figures, quickly took to social media to air their anger about potential mistreatment of the cat. Those concerns have now cast a shadow over what was marketed as one of the biggest Thai dramas of the year. “The Empress of Ayodhaya” tells a story about royal tensions in the Ayutthaya period, inspired by the story of a 16th century Siamese queen. Thai television channel One31 and the show’s director, Sant Srikaenlaw, said the cat had been put under anaesthesia with the supervision of experts. Sant added that the cat had regained consciousness, and promised to take it in for a health check. The show’s producers also posted photos and videos of the cat to prove that it was safe and healthy. This has done little to quell public anger. The Veterinary Council of Thailand, which warned of the dangers of sedating animals, said it would take relevant action on the case. Meanwhile, Thailand’s Livestock Department said it has started investigating allegations of animal cruelty, adding that it had asked to examine the cat to make sure it was not harmed. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) issued a statement on Monday condemning the anesthetising of the cat for entertainment, describing it as “reckless, dangerous, and cruel”. “The public is rightly outraged, especially knowing that today, anything is possible with CGI, AI and animatronics,” the statement said. “If you can’t make a TV show without risking the lives of animals, you’re in the wrong business.”