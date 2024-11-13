Countering Ideology

The counter-terrorism department has identified Police Constable Muhammad Wali, a member of the Peshawar Police, as a suspect in the 2023 Peshawar Police Lion’s Mosque blast that tragically took 84 lives, mostly police officers. Constable Wali allegedly collaborated with banned groups, including Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, operating from Afghanistan. The disturbing involvement of a police officer in targeting his own colleagues highlights the deep infiltration of extremist elements within the police force—a trend seen in other cases as well.

Incidents of religious extremism within the police are increasingly common, creating scenarios where officers must guard against threats from within their own ranks. Particularly troubling are blasphemy-related cases where police officers have used their authority to carry out extrajudicial killings, driven by extreme religious beliefs instilled by certain groups. This internal threat undermines public trust and complicates counter-terrorism efforts nationwide, as the reliability of the force itself comes into question.

Pakistan has sporadically engaged in counter-terrorism initiatives but has yet to launch a robust strategy to address the root causes of extremism. After the 2014 APS attack, the National Action Plan (NAP) outlined crucial steps, including the registration of foreign-funded madrasas, national awareness campaigns against extremist ideologies, and re-education centres for reintegrating former extremists. These measures aimed to prevent ideological radicalisation and foster a more moderate society.

However, the momentum behind these initiatives has faded, with little public discourse or visible action on their continuation. The government must revive and reinforce NAP’s counter-extremism measures as a long-term strategy to secure the nation. Addressing the ideological roots of extremism rather than focusing solely on short-term, reactionary measures is essential to building a more secure and cohesive society.