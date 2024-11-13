Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Couple dies as speeding car hits motorcycle in Faisalabad

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  A couple was killed in a road accident in Chak Jhumra police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Tuesday that 50-year-old Arshad Ali of Chak No 142-RB alongwith his wife, Shumaila (37), was riding a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them near Bangay Stop, Chak Jhumra.

As a result, the couple received serious injuries and died on the spot. The police handed over the bodies to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

Female motorcyclist killed on road

A female motorcyclist was killed while two pillion-rider girls sustained serious injuries in an accident in  D-Type Colony police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said three girls, including Rimsha Saleem, 18, her younger sister Nadia Saleem, 17, and relative Sadia Aslam, 18, were traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the bike near Korian Bridge on Sammundri Road.

As a result, the girls received serious injuries and the Rescue 1122 after providing first aid shifted them to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) where Rimsha Saleem died.

Our Staff Reporter

