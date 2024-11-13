Dengue cases rise in Rawalpindi, health officials urge preventive measures

Dengue fever continues to spread in Rawalpindi, with 69 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of affected individuals this year to 5,921.

According to the Health Department, 175 individuals are currently hospitalized across various medical facilities in the district due to the dengue virus. Potohar Town has been identified as the most affected area, registering 33 new cases, while the Municipal Corporation has reported an additional 15 cases.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures, including maintaining cleanliness around their homes and eliminating stagnant water, which serves as a breeding ground for the mosquitoes that spread the virus. The department is also emphasizing the importance of public cooperation with health teams working in high-risk areas to curb the outbreak.

To assist the public, the Health Department has set up a helpline at 1033 for inquiries and to report dengue-related concerns. Authorities are calling for increased awareness and the strict implementation of preventive practices to control the further spread of dengue in the region.

As the number of cases rises, local health teams continue to work tirelessly in an effort to reduce the impact of the virus and protect the population from further infections.