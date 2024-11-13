Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dengue cases rise in Rawalpindi, health officials urge preventive measures

Dengue cases rise in Rawalpindi, health officials urge preventive measures
Web Desk
3:30 PM | November 13, 2024
National

Dengue fever continues to spread in Rawalpindi, with 69 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of affected individuals this year to 5,921.

According to the Health Department, 175 individuals are currently hospitalized across various medical facilities in the district due to the dengue virus. Potohar Town has been identified as the most affected area, registering 33 new cases, while the Municipal Corporation has reported an additional 15 cases.

Health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures, including maintaining cleanliness around their homes and eliminating stagnant water, which serves as a breeding ground for the mosquitoes that spread the virus. The department is also emphasizing the importance of public cooperation with health teams working in high-risk areas to curb the outbreak.

To assist the public, the Health Department has set up a helpline at 1033 for inquiries and to report dengue-related concerns. Authorities are calling for increased awareness and the strict implementation of preventive practices to control the further spread of dengue in the region.

Petition filed in LHC to set minimum wage at $1,000 per month

As the number of cases rises, local health teams continue to work tirelessly in an effort to reduce the impact of the virus and protect the population from further infections.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024