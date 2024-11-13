Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dengue preventive measures reviewed

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muhammad Arshad Wattoo.

District heads of all departments concerned participated in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Aslam Asad gave a briefing about the current dengue situation in the district. He said that 27 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the district so far this year. Dengue vector surveillance teams have detected larvae in 1168 locations so far this year.

He said that DVR resolution transmission of TPV activities and dengue hotspot coverage is hundred percent across the district and disciplinary action was being taken against those who do not implement dengue SOPs.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024