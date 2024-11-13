Dissuading Dictators

The Pakistani Mission in the UK recently filed a complaint about an incident where Qazi Faez Isa was heckled, allegedly by PTI supporters. This behaviour is part of a global trend where political activists protest against autocratic leaders during foreign visits. However, PTI supporters have also targeted retired government officials, making it difficult for certain Pakistani politicians and former leaders abroad. For instance, in a viral video, former COAS General Qamar Bajwa was confronted by individuals seeking to embarrass him.

While chanting “thief” slogans and aggressively confronting officials is not ideal, it may be a reaction to the suppression of peaceful protests at home. When protesters are tear-gassed, arrested, and mistreated for expressing dissent, frustration can boil over, especially where free expression is safeguarded abroad.

For those who misuse their authority, living without fear may become increasingly difficult. The public confrontations they face could serve as a deterrent to future abuses of power.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.