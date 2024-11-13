Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Dry weather forecast for Lahore

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -   Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, including Lahore during the next 24 hours. The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas.

However, cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over high mountains) was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Smog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most parts of Punjab, while dense fog was also likely during morning/night hours.

Tuesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -01°C while in Lahore it was 17.8°C.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024