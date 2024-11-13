Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Earthquake in Islamabad, Peshawar, and surrounding cities

Earthquake in Islamabad, Peshawar, and surrounding cities
Web Desk
10:47 AM | November 13, 2024
National

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and multiple areas across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, on Wednesday morning, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Seismological Centre.

The tremors, which struck at 10:13 am, were also felt in nearby regions like Mohmand, Shabqadar, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, and Abbottabad.

The quake originated at a depth of 220 kilometers, with its epicenter located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region—an area prone to seismic activity due to tectonic plate boundaries. This latest tremor follows a pattern of recent quakes in the region, highlighting the ongoing seismic activity in the Hindu Kush area.

Two months earlier, on September 11, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook Islamabad and parts of Punjab and KP, while a 5.4 magnitude quake was recorded in June in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and KP.

This year alone, Pakistan has experienced at least six earthquakes, three of which struck the coastal city of Karachi. The country, positioned at the meeting point of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, remains vulnerable to frequent seismic events as the Indian plate continues to press northward into the Eurasian plate, making large parts of South Asia particularly seismically active.

Pakistan ready to join hands with int’l community to protect glaciers: PM

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731459380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024