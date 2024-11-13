Faisalabad BISE issues schedule for postponed Intermediate papers

FAISALABAD - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has issued schedule for the postponed papers of Intermediate (Second) Annual Examinations 2024.

BISE Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here on Tuesday that some papers of Intermediate (Second) Annual Exams 2024 were deferred due to the closure of educational institutions on October 18, 2024. Now the BISE rescheduled these papers and directed candidates to attempt them on November 18, 2024.

He said that Intermediate papers of Physics, Home Economics and Geography were postponed. New roll number slips were dispatched to the students through UMS on their postal address, whereas it could also be downloaded from BISE website www.bisefsd.edu.pk. More information in this regard could be obtained from the office of Controller Examinations through telephone numbers 041-2517710-11, he added.

BISE to distribute prizes among position holders on 18th

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad will distribute prizes among the position holders of Inter-Collegiate Sports Session 2023-24 (boys) here on November 18. BISE Secretary Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said on Tuesday that Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson BISE Madam Silwat Saeed would preside over the prize distribution ceremony and give away prizes and medals among position holders. The prize distribution ceremony would commence at 10am in the BISE Auditorium where heads of various educational institutions would participate. More information in this regard could be obtained from the office of Director Sports (males) BISE through telephone number 0322-6379961, he added.