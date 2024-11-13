Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fawad Ch tenders apology in ECP contempt case

Fawad Ch tenders apology in ECP contempt case
NEWS WIRE
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  Former Federal Minister, Fawad Chaudhary apologized to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after facing accusations of making contemptuous remarks against the commission during a media interaction on January 24, 2023. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, heard the contempt case filed against former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The former minister stated that he had already apologized in two cases but was still facing charges in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). In response, the CEC instructed him to submit a written explanation.  Fawad Chaudhary argued that the issue of contempt should be considered resolved once an apology is offered, but the ECP’s Balochistan member pointed out, “If issues are resolved in this manner, contempt will continue to occur.” The Election Commission later adjourned the hearing of the contempt case against Fawad Chaudhary until December 10.

Pakistan ready to join hands with int’l community to protect glaciers: PM

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731459380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024