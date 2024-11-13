Federal Tax Ombudsman appoints LCCI president as advisor

LAHORE - Federal Tax Ombudsman has appointed president of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman. This appointment recognizes his outstanding contributions to the business community and his continuous efforts to address their concerns.

Expressing his gratitude for the confidence placed in him, Mian Abuzar Shad said, “I am honored by the trust the Federal Tax Ombudsman has shown in me. I will prioritize resolving the tax-related issues of the business community.” The announcement has been warmly welcomed by business circles who regard Mian Abuzar Shad as a key advocate for their interests. They said that his leadership and commitment to the business sector have earned him recognition as a strong voice for the community.

Industry leaders believe that Mian Abuzar Shad’s vast experience and dedication will be instrumental in addressing the longstanding challenges within the tax system. They are confident that his involvement will help simplify the tax processes and ensure fair treatment for all businesses, contributing to a more favorable business environment.

Mian Abuzar Shad’s primary focus will be to work closely with the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s office to address pressing tax concerns, streamline procedures and advocate for reforms that will promote ease of doing business in Pakistan. His appointment is seen as a significant step toward enhancing the business climate, attracting investment and supporting economic growth in the country. The business community anticipates that Mian Abuzar Shad’s role will lead to meaningful reforms, fostering a transparent, efficient tax system that will ultimately benefit businesses and contribute to the nation’s economic development.