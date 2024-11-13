Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

First ever female public library caters needs of readers: Saba

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A unique female public library has been opened by the Sindh culture department in an ancient building in Hyderabad to cater the study needs of readers.

The Librarian, Saba Ayoub Baloch talking to APP on Tuesday said that the library named after Khan Bahadur Azeem was formally inaugurated on 01.8.2023 shelved more than 5000 books on various topics. She said that as the library was being run by the Sindh Culture department, fees were being charged by the students, however a membership card was being issued to readers for Six months and renewed on their request.

Saba further said that students from secondary to higher level regularly visit library including  female CSS candidates, law students accommodated at Mitha Ram Hostel also availing opportunity to study in this esteemed library.

She said that at the time of  library opening  there were around 1000 books which had been increased to 5000 books featuring all topics.

14 inmates killed in Ecuador jail clashes

Librarian said that KBA was fully equipped with the latest facilities including a computer lab, WiFI, and fully Air conditioned reading rooms ensuring interrupted supply of power.

Saba Ayoub has asked high ups to get promotion of  library to catch maximum number of readers  particularly female readers in order to benefit from the latest means of facilities being provided to readers.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024