Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Foreign investors express interest in investing in Pakistan

Web Desk
11:29 AM | November 13, 2024
National

A delegation of foreign investors and CEOs from the UK and China has expressed interest in investing in Pakistan’s food supply chain, renewable energy and solar sectors.

The delegation, led by Asim Sattar, an overseas Pakistani businessman from the UK, met with Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan in Lahore today.

The Governor assured the delegation of full support, noting that the government is facilitating foreign investments through Special Investment Facilitation Council.

Asim Sattar highlighted the eagerness of overseas Pakistanis to contribute to country's development, emphasizing the vast opportunities available for investment in Pakistan.

